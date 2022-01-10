Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$104.36.

MG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Magna International in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magna International to a “buy” rating and set a C$93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Magna International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$96.00 price objective for the company. CSFB reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Magna International in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Magna International to a “sell” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Magna International alerts:

MG opened at C$107.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$32.27 billion and a PE ratio of 14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$103.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$103.85. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of C$88.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$126.00.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 8.3199996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.43%.

In related news, Director Seetarama Swamy Kotagiri sold 37,888 shares of Magna International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.36, for a total transaction of C$4,219,025.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,332,314.94.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.