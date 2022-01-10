Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Receives $62.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WRDLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Worldline from €78.00 ($88.64) to €64.00 ($72.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Worldline from €65.00 ($73.86) to €60.00 ($68.18) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Worldline from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of WRDLY stock opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average is $37.87. Worldline has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $50.86.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

