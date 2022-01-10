Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 940 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $6,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,173,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,060,000 after acquiring an additional 264,379 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,655,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,886,000 after acquiring an additional 722,517 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2,844.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,993,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,048 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,315,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,002,000 after acquiring an additional 155,385 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 666,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 23,844 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $33.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.97. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $34.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.