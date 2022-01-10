Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 64,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $345,000. Bank of The West increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 23,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 32,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,058.1% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 277,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 253,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $71.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.19. The stock has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.09. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

