Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BVRDF. Barclays cut shares of Bureau Veritas from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bureau Veritas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of BVRDF opened at $33.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average of $32.25. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

