Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.00.
WAB opened at $94.86 on Monday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $99.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.93.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.
In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director William E. Kassling sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $9,450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John A. Olin purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth $88,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth $228,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.5% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth $381,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.
About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.
