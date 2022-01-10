Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.00.

WAB opened at $94.86 on Monday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $99.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.93.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director William E. Kassling sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $9,450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John A. Olin purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth $88,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth $228,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.5% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth $381,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

