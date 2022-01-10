Private Ocean LLC Buys 3,424 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 856.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SUB opened at $107.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.34. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.05 and a fifty-two week high of $108.23.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

