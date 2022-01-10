Private Ocean LLC Sells 241 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Private Ocean LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 2.0% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Private Ocean LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $16,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

IWB opened at $258.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $209.08 and a twelve month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.