AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Short Interest Down 20.9% in December

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the November 30th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NIE stock opened at $29.09 on Monday. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a one year low of $26.34 and a one year high of $32.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

In other AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund news, CEO George R. Aylward acquired 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $75,005.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter.

About AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

