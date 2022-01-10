Insider Buying: CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Buys 71 Shares of Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) insider Andrew Kirkman purchased 71 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.84) per share, for a total transaction of £149.81 ($201.87).

Andrew Kirkman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CLS alerts:

On Tuesday, December 7th, Andrew Kirkman acquired 71 shares of CLS stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.86) per share, for a total transaction of £150.52 ($202.83).

On Monday, November 8th, Andrew Kirkman acquired 68 shares of CLS stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.98) per share, for a total transaction of £150.28 ($202.51).

Shares of LON CLI opened at GBX 209.97 ($2.83) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £855.41 million and a PE ratio of 13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.48. CLS Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 199.40 ($2.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 269.21 ($3.63). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 214.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 231.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.71) price objective on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.91) price objective on shares of CLS in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.71) target price on shares of CLS in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

CLS Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.