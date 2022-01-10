Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Short Interest Update

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the November 30th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 609,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,956,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,064,000 after acquiring an additional 281,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,989,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,175,000 after buying an additional 94,379 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,641,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,479,000 after buying an additional 536,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,379,000 after buying an additional 65,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,664,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,533,000 after buying an additional 15,169 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 1.58.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $172.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.98 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

