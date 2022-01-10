Waves Enterprise Price Tops $0.23 on Top Exchanges (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $9.54 million and $205,378.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00056821 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00082089 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.54 or 0.07384542 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,826.11 or 1.00048966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00067734 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

