Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases Shares of 58,446 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the second quarter worth $290,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 45.1% in the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 175.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 34,296 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PJUN opened at $32.12 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.54.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.