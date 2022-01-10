Advisory Alpha LLC Buys New Shares in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 91,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $728,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 226,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after buying an additional 20,131 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 69.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth $16,381,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

PAVE opened at $28.35 on Monday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.