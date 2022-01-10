iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Purchased by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 391.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,382 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 38,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 48.4% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 30,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% in the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 199,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,470,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,084,000 after buying an additional 43,864 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $50.18 on Monday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

