Annapolis Financial Services LLC Has $270,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 17,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 157,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 147.2% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 13,311 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $81.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.87 and its 200 day moving average is $77.19. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $63.36 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

