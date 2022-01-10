Annapolis Financial Services LLC Invests $674,000 in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFIV. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,174,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,431,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,493,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,188,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,924,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $34.16 on Monday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $31.39 and a one year high of $34.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.07.

