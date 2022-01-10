Rational Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,076,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451,928 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 9.7% of Rational Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rational Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $123,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,887 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,625,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,085 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,313,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $112.41 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.34 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.07.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

