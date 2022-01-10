iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by 55I LLC

55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,398 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 887,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,148,000 after acquiring an additional 139,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,802,000 after acquiring an additional 433,650 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 527,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,654,000 after acquiring an additional 291,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $79.53 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.66.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

