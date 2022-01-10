55I LLC Trims Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

55I LLC reduced its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,558 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC owned 0.07% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amarillo National Bank raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 7,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $112.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.81. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $119.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

