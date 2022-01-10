55I LLC Purchases 16,433 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,433 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $16,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 871.5% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 597,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,865,000 after acquiring an additional 536,407 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,019,000 after buying an additional 510,435 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,526,000 after buying an additional 363,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,760.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,842,000 after purchasing an additional 361,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,447,850,000 after purchasing an additional 326,909 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $290.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $302.06. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.77 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

