55I LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

55I LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,414,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,788 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of 55I LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $42,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,596,000 after purchasing an additional 18,623 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,117,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,368,000 after purchasing an additional 405,911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,633 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,772,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,471,000 after purchasing an additional 577,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6,614.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,755,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,133 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $29.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.00. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $30.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

