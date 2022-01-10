55I LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,202,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515,200 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 3.5% of 55I LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. 55I LLC owned about 0.73% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $117,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IUSB. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $52.10 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $54.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

