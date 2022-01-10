Graypoint LLC Has $828,000 Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.6% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.3% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. Citigroup began coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $89.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.34 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The company has a market capitalization of $199.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.62 and its 200 day moving average is $86.79.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

