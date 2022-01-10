Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Acquired by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 333.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,204 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 180,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $28.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.71. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $29.33.

