CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 45,401 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,756,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,401 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for approximately 1.5% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $371,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

NYSE NTR opened at $69.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.61. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.