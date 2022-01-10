3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,880,917,000 after acquiring an additional 750,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of 3M by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,179,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,984,000 after purchasing an additional 574,988 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.77.

Shares of MMM opened at $179.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1 year low of $163.38 and a 1 year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Analysts predict that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

