Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 167 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM opened at $216.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.06. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

