Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,163,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,922 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Financials ETF makes up 1.8% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned 3.32% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $91,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $933,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $267,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $12,380,000.

Shares of IXG stock opened at $84.00 on Monday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $63.65 and a 1-year high of $84.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.70.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

