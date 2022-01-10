Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $49.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.13. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.49 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

