Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $557,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,549,000 after acquiring an additional 61,518 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,787,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,942,000 after purchasing an additional 97,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,475,000 after purchasing an additional 129,655 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,595,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,593,000 after purchasing an additional 108,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,667,000 after purchasing an additional 201,748 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $278.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.10. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $232.55 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

