$8.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will announce sales of $8.90 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magna International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.83 billion and the highest is $8.96 billion. Magna International posted sales of $10.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full-year sales of $36.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.97 billion to $36.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $39.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.78 billion to $41.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Magna International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $68.00 target price on Magna International and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.40.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $85.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.40. Magna International has a one year low of $69.28 and a one year high of $104.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 12.5% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,733,000 after acquiring an additional 15,549 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 680,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,203,000 after acquiring an additional 166,161 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

