Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Brokerages expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to announce sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $889.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24 billion. Hyatt Hotels posted sales of $424.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $5.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on H shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.47.

In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $4,369,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Udell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,929 shares of company stock worth $4,666,071 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 40.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 221.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 580,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,720,000 after purchasing an additional 399,338 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 10.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H opened at $98.81 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $65.44 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.73 and a beta of 1.52.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

