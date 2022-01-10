Bitcoin Private Hits Market Cap of $5.29 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 10th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00002779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 35.2% against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $5.29 million and $30.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.36 or 0.00347584 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00129089 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00084728 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002142 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000231 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.