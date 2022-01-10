Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 17,861 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 286.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,861 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 222,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after buying an additional 16,202 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 385,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,257,000 after buying an additional 43,399 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.77.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of C stock opened at $65.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.12. The company has a market capitalization of $133.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.79.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

