Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 12,422 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 179,525 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Pinterest by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 380.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 73,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $32.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.57, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.16.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $427,032.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 62,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,850,559.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 526,652 shares of company stock worth $25,963,786. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PINS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

