16,663 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Acquired by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.0% during the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.69 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.76.

