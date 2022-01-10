Analysts Expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $958.10 Million

Equities analysts expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to post sales of $958.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $956.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $960.20 million. American Water Works reported sales of $923.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year sales of $3.94 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AWK. Barclays upped their price target on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.67.

American Water Works stock opened at $173.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.31. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

In other American Water Works news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $718,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,574,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,191,000 after buying an additional 747,665 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000,000 after acquiring an additional 295,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,155,000 after buying an additional 199,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,133,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

