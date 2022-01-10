Validity 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $562,763.00 (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Validity coin can currently be bought for $5.09 or 0.00012512 BTC on popular exchanges. Validity has a market cap of $22.78 million and $562,763.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Validity has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Validity alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004630 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00033052 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.67 or 0.00385307 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity (CRYPTO:VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,483,855 coins and its circulating supply is 4,478,375 coins. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VALUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.