DDKoin (DDK) Price Down 9% This Week

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. DDKoin has a total market cap of $334,094.05 and approximately $23,477.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000480 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.38 or 0.00165700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00009627 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006538 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004888 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000970 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004989 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002602 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

