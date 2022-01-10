Annapolis Financial Services LLC Takes Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 89.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 1.7% in the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 22,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 65.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 38,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter worth about $838,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $51.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.38. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.36%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.56.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

