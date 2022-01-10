Advisory Alpha LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $22,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $987,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 89,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 324,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,547 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $54.42 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $56.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.91.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.