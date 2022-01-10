Advisory Alpha LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Advisory Alpha LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 180,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,631 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 106,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 348,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 12,448 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 127,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 27,856 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 592,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 38,375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCO stock opened at $21.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.04. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.73 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

