NEXT.coin Market Cap Achieves $1.22 Million (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 10th. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,661.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.76 or 0.00887245 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.38 or 0.00256701 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00016572 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001126 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00011862 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00023312 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003139 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.