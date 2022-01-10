Rational Advisors LLC Sells 230 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Rational Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 60.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DocuSign stock opened at $132.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of -234.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.82. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.51 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.27 and a 200-day moving average of $254.64.
In other DocuSign news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,747 shares of company stock worth $15,816,403. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
DOCU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.72.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
