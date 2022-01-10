Rational Advisors LLC Sells 230 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Rational Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 60.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign stock opened at $132.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of -234.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.82. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.51 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.27 and a 200-day moving average of $254.64.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,747 shares of company stock worth $15,816,403. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.72.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

