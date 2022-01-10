-$0.10 EPS Expected for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) will report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.06). Hims & Hers Health reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hims & Hers Health.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 35.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HIMS shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -10.63. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $25.40.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, major shareholder Jack Abraham sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $5,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum purchased 81,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $480,923.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 290.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 26.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

