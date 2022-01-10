Rational Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,039 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.11.

HSY stock opened at $195.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $198.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.32.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $879,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,877 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,788. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

