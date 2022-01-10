35,500 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Bought by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,780,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,053,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,630 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,175,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,180,550,000 after acquiring an additional 398,759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,157,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,168,030,000 after acquiring an additional 559,895 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,856,710 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,743,259,000 after acquiring an additional 213,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,680,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,433 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TJX opened at $74.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.11 and a 200-day moving average of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Cowen upped their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital upped their target price on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

