Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Gentherm reported earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gentherm.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on THRM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentherm from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $86.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.03 and its 200-day moving average is $81.38. Gentherm has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $89.59.

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $169,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Gentherm by 230.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 707,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,223,000 after purchasing an additional 493,232 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in Gentherm by 37.8% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,224,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,009,000 after purchasing an additional 335,895 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Gentherm by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 251,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,684,000 after purchasing an additional 124,238 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Gentherm during the third quarter valued at about $8,711,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 55.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,316,000 after buying an additional 81,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentherm (THRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.