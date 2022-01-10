Rational Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLPI. Raymond James upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $45.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.59. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.08 and a 12-month high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 107.20%.

In related news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $267,678.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $1,619,024.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,025 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

